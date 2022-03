OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.







