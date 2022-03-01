

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Ltd (SE) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$617.61 million, or -$1.12 per share. This compares with -$523.59 million, or -$1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sea Ltd reported adjusted earnings of -$484.81 million or -$0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 105.1% to $3.22 billion from $1.57 billion last year.



Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$617.61 Mln. vs. -$523.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.12 vs. -$1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $3.22 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEA LTD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de