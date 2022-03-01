

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate company, Vonovia SE (DAIMF), said on Tuesday that it is renewing the contract of its CEO Rolf Buch, for another five years, that lets him to serve until February 2028.



Buch's original contract was scheduled to end in February, 2023.



Jürgen Fitschen, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia, commented: '.Under the leadership of Rolf Buch, Vonovia has become Europe's leading housing company. Using his customer focus, innovative strength and feeling for the market, he has been highly committed while helping Vonovia in its ongoing development.'



Buch joined Vonovia in 2013. He listed the company on the stock exchange and eventually also on the DAX 40 index.







