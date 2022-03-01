GameSquare Esports Inc.: Gamesquare Esports Announces Award Winning Director and Producer Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya, Former VP of Content at FaZe Clan, to Lead Fourth Frame Studios

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Gamesquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company") announced that Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya has joined the Company to lead the newly launched Fourth Frame Studios. Femi is a leading creative director with extensive experience growing content studios. Mr. Okusanya is the recipient of numerous Streamy Awards, including best branded content in 2021. His extensive resume of working with top tier companies includes global brands and household names within the automotive, sports apparel, footwear, luxury brands, and professional sports teams and leagues. Fourth Frame Studios is a first-of-its-kind content production and creative execution studio at the intersection of gaming and culture. The LA-based studio will develop creative content solutions for brands to reach the next generation of consumers. Gamesquare recently released its Letter to Shareholders , available on the Company website at investors.gamesquare.com which highlights the importance of identifying and launching new businesses that scale rapidly and the importance of building diversity to improve the Company's ability to make great decisions and become a world class organization. Management believes that the launch of Fourth Frame Studios, with Mr. Okusanya at the helm, supports these initiatives as we seek to continuously frow Gamesquare.

"I consider Femi to be a generational talent; we are extremely fortunate to have him join Gamesquare," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports. "Femi has developed a world-class portfolio of work which resonates with brands in the gaming, esports, sports and entertainment industries. The Fourth Frame team have already commenced production work for a large, endemic gaming brand with meaningful opportunities in its sales pipeline. Based on Femi's prior success producing leading gaming and esports content, I am excited for the high quality, creative work expected from Fourth Frame Studios and the financial success that we forecast for the business."

"With an unrivaled ability to connect with youth culture and access to a vast network of talented creators, we believe Fourth Frame Studios is positioned to shake up the digital content space in a major way," said Femi Okusanya, Head of Studio, Fourth Frame Studios. "We're committed to telling stories from different points of view and creating culturally impactful entertainment that is representative of gamers and their broader interests."

Fourth Frame Studios will seek to leverage its deep understanding of Gen Z audiences and unmatched network of creators to design and produce culturally relevant content for clients across gaming, sports, fashion, entertainment, and consumer products. The studio offers a full suite of creative resources and production services to better position brands within digital ecosystems. This includes creating premium long-form and short-form video content, curating and executing experiential in-person events, and concepting digital products and experiences, such as designing AR and VR environments in the metaverse.

As part of GameSquare, Fourth Frame Studios will have access to the portfolio of Gamesquare companies that will broaden the scope of its capabilities and allow the company to push creative limits. This includes GCN's resources as well as Cut+Sew's expertise at the intersection of sports, entertainment, technology, and new media and its curated network of influencers to help brands reach a younger, more culturally relevant audience in genuine ways. For more information, follow Fourth Frame Studios on Twitter @4thframestudios or visit fourthframestudios.com.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN (the Gaming Community Network) a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, and Fourth Frame Studios, an LA-based content production and creative studio at the intersection of gaming and youth culture.

About Fourth Frame Studios

Fourth Frame Studios, a GameSquare Esports Inc. business, is an LA-based content production and creative studio at the intersection of gaming and youth culture. Through its diverse and talented team of creatives led by former VP of Content at Faze Clan Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya, Fourth Frame Studios is able to seamlessly integrate brands into youth-dominated digital spaces. For more information on Fourth Frame Studios, please visit fourthframestudios.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the business and operations of the Company and its subsidiaries including Fourth Frame Studios; and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A and Annual Information Form. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

