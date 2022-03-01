

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Game Technology (IGT):



Earnings: $19 million in Q4 vs. -$242 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q4 vs. -$1.18 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q4 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.1 Bln



