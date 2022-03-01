Veeva Systems: Cerba Research Unifies Quality Processes with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Clinical trial laboratory services company brings together quality content, data, and training for improved agility and speed

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Cerba Research selected Veeva Vault Quality Suite to strengthen its laboratory and testing operations. With Vault Quality Suite, the company will advance quality for greater efficiency and compliance across its offerings.

"As a leading global laboratory services organization, streamlining quality and improving transparency for our clients are top priorities," said Sabine Glibert, global head of quality assurance at Cerba Research. "Veeva Vault Quality Suite empowers our teams to seamlessly share information and accelerate internal processes while gaining insights to inform decision-making."

Cerba Research is advancing its quality operations with Veeva Vault QMS for core quality processes, including change control, corrective and preventative action (CAPA), and internal and external audits, Veeva Vault QualityDocs for document control, and Veeva Vault Training for role-based training. Together, these applications allow Cerba Research to drive compliance and continuous improvement across their network of scientific laboratories.

"Veeva Vault Quality Suite equips services companies like Cerba Research with a foundation for connected quality processes, delivering increased efficiency and transparency across operations," said Sofía Lange, director, strategy, Vault Quality and manufacturing at Veeva. "We're proud to be a part of Cerba Research's digital transformation journey, supporting their efforts to establish industry-leading quality practices."

Vault Quality Suite includes Vault QMS, Veeva Vault Product Surveillance, Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault Validation Management, Veeva Vault Station Manager, Vault Training, Veeva LearnGxP, and Veeva Vault LIMS to automate and harmonize quality processes globally. Vault Quality Suite enables companies to easily manage quality in one unified solution and delivers the power and scalability needed across the life sciences value chain.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

About Cerba Research

Cerba Research is a leading healthcare company with end-to-end drug development and diagnostic solutions to optimize R&D drug productivity and commercialization. Providing early phase research clinical development through central and specialty laboratory, diagnostic services, and assay and biomarker development and validation. Working with pharma and biotech, government agencies, CROs, and not-for-profit organizations to change the shape of clinical development.

Cerba Research is part of Cerba HealthCare, a leading player in medical diagnosis. For more information: www.cerbaresearch.com.

