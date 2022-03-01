

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1 billion- $1.1 billion. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters stands at $1.04 billion.



Further, the company reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $4.1 billion-$4.3 billion. Analysts' expectation stands at $4.21 billion.



Below are the fourth-quarter earnings highlights for International Game Technology



Earnings: $19 million in Q4 vs. -$242 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q4 vs. -$1.18 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q4 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.1 Bln







