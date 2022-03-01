

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $299 million



The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $299 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $6.50 billion from $6.14 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $299 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.50 Bln vs. $6.14 Bln last year.



