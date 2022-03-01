Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit "Riesenhebel"! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
01.03.2022 | 13:53
NEO Finance AB: NOTIFICATION OF NEO FINANCE, AB REGARDING TRANSACTIONS CONDUCTED BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER AND BY PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES WITHIN AN ISSUER

NEO Finance, AB, legal entity code 303225546, with the registered office at A.
Vivulskio str. 7, Vilnius (hereinafter - the Company), by initiative of Board
and its Resolution on 7 February 2022 10:00 a. m. was convened an Extraordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (hereinafter - the General
meeting of shareholders), during which it was decided to increase authorized
capital of the Company by additional contributions issuing up to 167 332 units
of ordinary registered shares. 

During the acquisition period, Member of the Board Deividas Tumas, who is a
person discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer (see Appendix
No. 1), and UAB Value Capital, a legal entity which is closely associated with
before mentioned Member of the Board Deividas Tumas (see Appendix No. 2),
exercised the right of priority to acquire the newly issued shares of the
Company. Also, the right of priority to acquire the newly issued shares of the
Company was exercised by UAB ERA Capital - a person which is closely associated
with Evaldas Remeikis and Aiva Remeikiene who are persons discharging
managerial responsibilities within an issuer (see Appendix No. 3) 

Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1047623
