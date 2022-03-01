Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2022 | 13:57
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trespa International B.V.: Trespa proud sponsor of Plantur-PURA women's cycling team

WEERT, The Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since this year, Trespa International B.V. is the proud sponsor of the Plantur-PURA women's cycling team. What used to be an occasional team has this year been granted the official status of a Women's cycling team. Trespa International B.V. will actively commit itself as a sponsor to support the ambitions of this team.

Trespa Logo

Trespa International B.V., a global player and innovator in surface technology, believes that continuous commitment to performance produces the best results. By supporting this multi-national team, it endorses these ambitions. The signed contract has a term of one year, but an extension is certainly not ruled out.
"I'm extremely pleased with this collaboration. With several first-class riders in the team, we're looking forward to great performances. With wild cards for Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race, we and our customers will certainly be there to support the team," says Ed van Heesch - Commercial VP of Trespa International B.V.

About Pura NFC and Trespa International B.V.
Pura NFC is produced by the Netherlands-based Trespa International B.V. - internationally recognised as a leading developer of high-quality components for cladding and decorative façades. Since 1960, it has been working closely with architects, distributors and end users worldwide. Trespa International B.V. believes in product innovation, using first-class production technologies to create smart solutions.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756917/Trespa_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.