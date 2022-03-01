- (PLX AI) - Ponsse shares fell 3.6%, adding to losses over the past month as sanctions against Russia could force the company to cut its guidance, analysts said.
- • Ponsse guided for 2022 operating result in line with 2021, or EUR 75 million
- • But with Russia being responsible for 20% of Ponsse's sales and up to 40% of EBIT, the guidance is at significant risk, analysts at Carnegie said
- • If Ponsse had no business from Russia for the rest of the year, EBIT consensus would have to come down to EUR 50 million for the year, Carnegie said
