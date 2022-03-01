Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.
The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.
Dr. Jacob Verbaas - CEO will be presenting on March 4th at 2:20 Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
For further information:
CAVU Mining Corp.
Dr. Jacob Verbaas
6044932997
jverbaas@cavumining.com
www.cavumining.com
CAVU MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de