Also, heterojunction module manufacturer Huasun has begun assembling production lines at its new 2GW factory and Trina Solar has agreed to buy 290 million wafers from Beijing Jingyuntong Technology.Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo has said it expects to have produced 31,000-32,000 metric tons of the solar panel material in the first three months of this year, and will make 120,000-125,000 tons by the end of December. The company last year produced 86,587 tons and sold 75,356. Total revenue for 2021 was US$1.68 billion, for a year-on-year increase of 148.49% over 2020, when turnover had reached US$676 ...

