Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
01.03.2022 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Idogen TO5 (107/22)

At the request of Idogen AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from March 2, 2022. 

Security name:    Idogen TO5                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      IDOGEN TO5                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0017232879                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     250954                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:        Issue price, 80 % of VWAP of the company's share during  
            the period from 2022-08-29 to 2022-09-09. Maximum issue 
            price 1,28 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0,77 SEK
            per share. Three (3) option rights gives the right to  
            subscribe for one (1) new share in Idogen AB.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period: September 15, 2022 - September 29, 2022          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:   September 27, 2022                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46
8 463 80 00.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
