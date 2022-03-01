Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Idogen TO5 (107/22)

At the request of Idogen AB, new equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 2, 2022. Security name: Idogen TO5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IDOGEN TO5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017232879 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 250954 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 80 % of VWAP of the company's share during the period from 2022-08-29 to 2022-09-09. Maximum issue price 1,28 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0,77 SEK per share. Three (3) option rights gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Idogen AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 15, 2022 - September 29, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 27, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 80 00.