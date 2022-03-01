DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gungnir To Focus on High-Grade Nickel in 2022
Jari Paakki, CEO, commented: "Our plan for 2022 is to build upon Gungnir's 2021 high-grade nickel results which were some of the top, near-surface nickel drill intercepts reported in the junior-sector last year. We are planning to allocate more than three-quarters of our available exploration funds on nickel, with most of the planned drilling directed at our Lappvattnet nickel project targeting further high-grade nickel shoots. We also have an impressive new gold target at Knaften which we plan to drill-test with a few holes."
Project Highlights from 2021:
- 3.19% Nickel over 4.25 metres within a 10.4-metre interval grading 1.51% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-02 (from 45 metres)
- 2.62% Nickel over 5.65 metres within a 14.0-metre interval grading 1.40% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-05 (from 60 metres)
- 1.74% Nickel over 10.00 metres in drill hole LAP21-13 (from 21 metres)
- 36.00 metres grading 0.93% Nickel in drill hole LAP21-04 (from 49 metres)
Knaften Gold:
Rormyrberget Nickel:
Planned 2022 Exploration Program:
Please refer to the Company's corporate presentation for maps and additional project details: PowerPoint Presentation (gungnirresources.com)
The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "TECHNICAL REPORT on the LAPPVATTNET and RORMYRBERGET
The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO, and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Gungnir Resources
On behalf of the Board,
For further information contact:
Jari Paakki, CEO
Chris Robbins, CFO
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the intended allocation of available exploration funds; planned drilling locations and expected targets; extent of drilling and quantity of drilling holes; planned exploration program for 2022 including anticipated drilling and the timing thereof, testing of IP anomalies, and evaluating and prioritizing targets; intended financing activities; and Gungnir's plan for development of its properties and the timing thereof.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Gungnir, including, without limitation: access to the resources will remain available year-round; transportation and infrastructure will remain available as anticipated; the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian and global economy and Gungnir's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Gungnir's business; there will be a demand for Gungnir's services and products in the future; Gungnir will be able to operate its business as planned; Gungnir will be able to access capital markets on and successfully complete financings on terms it determines to be reasonable; and Gungnir's plans for future exploration and development of its properties is reasonable and will be possible within the anticipated timelines. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Gungnir believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.
Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: no certainty that any economically viable mineral deposit will be located on Gungnir's properties; that Gungnir may not be able to complete its planned drilling as anticipated; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impacts of war and/or other international conflicts; ability to access capital markets and complete successful financings on terms Gungnir determines to be reasonable; environmental matters; changes in legislation or regulations; receipt of required licenses, permits and approvals; and resource estimates may not be accurate and may differ significantly from actual mineral resources. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Gungnir. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Gungnir assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.
01.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gungnir Resources Inc.
|1688 152nd Street
|V4A 4N2 Surrey, BC
|Canada
|Phone:
|+1-604-683-0484
|Fax:
|+1-604-683-7497
|Internet:
|www.gungnirresources.com
|ISIN:
|CA40281L1094
|WKN:
|A116WL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Canadian Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290617
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1290617 01.03.2022