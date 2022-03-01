Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the VTEM airborne geophysical survey completed over the Amarillo property in 2021 (the "Property") has identified two compelling targets, with one of the targets guiding ground-based follow-up crews to a new surface discovery yielding 288 g/t Ag from a grab sample*.

Key Highlights

Newly identified circular magnetic low Donut anomaly that was briefly ground-truthed by Troubadour field crews, produces 288 g/t silver from a grab* sample.

* Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

"The VTEM survey has produced very distinct and compelling targets. The Big Fir target may represent a buried mineralized intrusive body, and the Donut anomaly has already revealed silicified and mineralized brecciated volcanic rock discovered during a very short field visit. We are eagerly looking forward to the coming field season and will be deploying a crew for thorough follow-up work once conditions permit," states Geoff Schellenberg, Company President.

The Donut anomaly is a discrete circular magnetic low surrounded to the north by magnetic highs measuring approximately 450 m in diameter (Figure 1). The anomaly lays on the northern fringe of the kilometre-scale Big Fir chargeability high anomaly (Figure 2). A brief field visit by Troubadour's technical team to the Donut anomaly during 2021 resulted in three rock grab samples being collected that returned results ranging from 0.28 g/t to 288 g/t silver. The 288 g/t silver grab sample was of silicified, brecciated andesite with accompanying anomalous Cu and Zn values.





Figure 1: Amarillo Property Magnetics



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/115195_19469f8254866acb_001full.jpg

The Big Fir anomaly is a broad, roughly 2 km x 1 km, NE/SW-trending chargeable high overlapping a matching pronounced magnetic low in the southern portion of the Property. Time Constant Delay (Tau) measurements contained within the Big Fir anomaly are the highest on the Property, indicating that the chargeable high exhibits a slower rate of decay compared to other parts of the Property and is a key characteristic of metallic mineralization.





Figure 2: Amarillo Property VTEM Chargeability Anomalies



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5941/115195_19469f8254866acb_002full.jpg

The geophysical responses from all of the surveys highlight a linear structure transecting the Property from SW to NE that coincides with alteration and sulphide mineralization observed both on surface and in drill core from prior Troubadour work programs. Of greatest interest, the calculated Tau measurements show a strong relationship between the linear structure and the Big Fir anomaly, potentially representing fluid movement along the structure.

Survey Details

Geotech Ltd. performed a helicopter-borne geophysical survey over the Property in 2021. Deployed sensors included a versatile time domain electromagnetic system (VTEM) and a cesium magnetometer. These were augmented by a GPS navigation system and a radar altimeter.

In total, 625 line-km of geophysical data was acquired covering 55 sq. km. Traverse lines were flown due east-west and spaced 100 m apart, with tie lines flown north-south every 1000 m.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock grab samples were placed into labelled clear poly bags in the field, and a piece of flagging was labelled and tied around a representative rock that was then placed back at the sample location.

All of the rock samples collected during the 2021 field program were hand delivered to MSALABS in Langley, BC for multi-element ICP-AES/MS, ultra-trace level analysis. MSALABS is an ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC17025 certified commercial laboratory. MSALABS is a Canadian company with over 25 years of experience analyzing geological material and is independent of Troubadour.

The submitted rock samples were first crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, and then a representative split was taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. The pulverized rock samples were analyzed using MS Analytical package IMS-117 (39 elements) ultra-trace level analysis with dilute aqua regia. Over limit results for silver were reanalyzed via analytical procedure ICP-ES Ore Grade analysis using a 4-Acid or near total digestion.

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The 2,186 ha high-grade precious metal Texas property located in the prolific Beaverdell Mining Camp diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's 5,449 ha Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

