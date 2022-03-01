Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
01.03.2022 | 15:45
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Board response to latest sanctions against Russia

London, March 1

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
(the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Board response to latest sanctions against Russia

Following the ongoing announcements from various authorities globally, with regard to Russian persons and entities subject to sanctions, the Board of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (the 'Company') confirms that the Company's Manager is continuing to evaluate the impact of sanctions on the Company and its portfolio.

The NAV as at 28 February 2022 has been adjusted to reflect the Board's assessment of Fair Value. Following the restrictions of sales from the Russian exchange, the Company has seen limitations in the ability to sell Russian securities and the investments held. Those investments which are listed on the Moscow Exchange have been valued at zero, until such as time as the market begins to function in a way deemed appropriate. The remainder of the portfolio invested in Russia is held in depository receipts, or listed on other exchanges, which as of today remain tradable and therefore continue to be marked to market. Any remaining withholding tax relating to Russian stocks has been valued at zero.

Following the change of investment mandate, previously approved by shareholders, the weighting of stocks attributable to Russia remaining within the portfolio has fallen below historic levels. Combined with the sale of holdings initiated by the Manager in the past few days and the reassessment of Fair Values, as described above, Russian securities represent 6.29% of NAV (or £5,366,564) as at 28 February 2022. The Company continues to operate within its stated objective and investment policies.

The Board and Manager will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments as and when considered necessary to better reflect the Fair Value of the Company's investments in Russia.

1 March 2022

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

