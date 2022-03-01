Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 28 February 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 28 February 2022 710.25 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 707.45 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



01 March 2022