Dow Jones News
01.03.2022 | 16:01
Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Holding in Company 01-March-2022 / 14:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Gledhow Investments Plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                             X 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  Thomas Grant Nominees Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Leicester, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                  See Note 9 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        25/02/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             01/03/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   12.4%                              12,123,804 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                22.6%                              22,072,888 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0008842717   12,123,804                   12.4% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than  or is higher than the 
       threshold            the notifiable threshold           notifiable threshold 
P3 Capital  6.2% 
Limited 
P4 Capital  6.2% 
Limited 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion UK 
Date of completion  01 March 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0008842717 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GDH 
Sequence No.:  146142 
EQS News ID:  1291535 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291535&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 09:28 ET (14:28 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
