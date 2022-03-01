Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Tradegate
25.02.22
21:59 Uhr
4,150 Euro
+0,020
+0,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4003,60016:54
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
01.03.2022 | 16:01
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: PDMR Shareholding

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: PDMR Shareholding

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: PDMR Shareholding 01-March-2022 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Andrey Polyakov 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Vice President - Chief Geologist, Member of the 
                                 Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                        253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary share 
a)      instrument 
       Identification code                RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Purchase of ordinary shares on the open market 
                                 Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 RUB 200.00          30,000 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                       RUB 6,000,000.00 
d) 
       Volume                       30,000 
       Total                       RUB 6,000,000.00 
e)      Date of the transaction              2022-02-24 
f)      Place of the transaction              Moscow Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 146127 
EQS News ID:  1291449 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2022 09:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

ROSNEFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.