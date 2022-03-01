DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: PDMR Shareholding

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: PDMR Shareholding 01-March-2022 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrey Polyakov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President - Chief Geologist, Member of the Management Board of Rosneft Oil Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary share a) instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares on the open market Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 200.00 30,000 Aggregated information Price RUB 6,000,000.00 d) Volume 30,000 Total RUB 6,000,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-02-24 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange

ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06
LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44

