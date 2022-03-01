Clean energy facilities have been ordered offline in the nation since Thursday as the national grid ran an exercise to establish how it would function in isolation from the power networks of Russia and Belarus.Ukrainian energy company DTEK has told pv magazine its three solar parks in the country this morning started to generate power for the national grid again as restrictions on the operation of clean energy facilities began to be lifted. Renewables plants have not generated power for the Ukrainian grid since state-owned electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo ordered them to be powered ...

