Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
WKN: A2DRB5 ISIN: SE0009889595 Ticker-Symbol: 5J5 
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Sensec Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (109/22)

Sensec Holding AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Sensec Holding AB (publ). 

Short name:   SECS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009889595
----------------------------
Order book ID: 174532   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be March 14, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
