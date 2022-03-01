Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
01.03.2022 | 16:40
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 1

MANCHESTERANDLONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

As at 28 February 2022, the Company had the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue40,528,238
Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury258,183
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation40,270,055

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 March 2022

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

