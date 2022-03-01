

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States fell below the 50,000 mark after three months.



49,899 people are currently hospitalized due to coronaviirus infection, as per the New York Times latest tally.



Hospital admissions reduced by 44 percent within a fortnight.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 43 percent within a fortnight.



Also, I.C.U. admissions dropped below the 10,000 mark Monday, to 9,427.



The number of patients being admitted in U.S hospitals has been increasing in thousands everyday due to an unprecedented surge in cases driven by the winter and the Omicron variant.



With 106018 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with Covid has increased to 79,046,901, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 2093 deaths, the number of people who died due to the disease reached 950,610.



California reported the most number of cases - 16,655 - and casualties - 422.



53,500,262 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,602,728 Americans, or 64.9 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.



43.7 percent of the eligible population, or 94,247,084 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Nearly one-fourth of the total eligible U.S. population has not yet taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine jab, according to the latest CDC update.







