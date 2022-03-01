Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
PR Newswire
01.03.2022 | 17:40
Emergency Recovery, Inc.: BOBBIE CELLER AND EMERGENCY RECOVERY, INC. FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST GEICO FOR DEFAMATION

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobbie Celler and his company Emergency Recovery, Inc. ("ERI") sued GEICO after it issued a press release stating that Celler and ERI engaged in fraudulent conduct.

GEICO's press release was issued after it filed a lawsuit against Celler and ERI alleging they were engaged in a deceptive scheme against GEICO. The lawsuit was dismissed twice by a judge as having no legal basis against Celler and ERI. GEICO ultimately dismissed the lawsuit.

GEICO's actions and press release caused and continues to cause financial damage to Celler and ERI.

"Geico tried to torpedo my business and destroy me, but as poor young Jewish kid being raised in Brooklyn New York by my single mother, I promised myself I would never allow myself to be bullied by bigger kids and like King David said I will slay this (multi-Billion/dollar) Giant and feed his (that slimy lizard's) head to the birds of the air," says Bobbie Celler, President of Emergency Recovery, Inc.

Celler continues to say, "This is truly a David vs. Goliath battle. They did everything to destroy me, but I am still here. Now it's my turn."

CELLER filed his case- Emergency Recovery, Inc. and Bobbie Celler v. Government Employees Insurance company, Geico Indemnity Company, Geico Casualty Company, and Geico General Insurance Company. In the Circuit Court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Contacts:

Emergency Recovery, Inc.
Bobbie Celler
bceller@EriGlobal.com
www.EriGlobal.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
