Snigel Recognized By The Financial Times As One Of Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies For The Second Consecutive Year

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snigel , an award-winning advertising technology company, has been ranked #820 in the Financial Times list of the 1000 fastest-growing European companies in 2022. Snigel provides sophisticated monetization solutions including header bidding and native video to help the world's largest websites maximize their ad revenue.

The FT1000 is an annual index compiled by the Financial Times, in partnership with Statista, of the fastest-growing companies throughout the EU. The report ranks companies by reviewing their percentage revenue growth between 2017 - 2020. Snigel grew more than 192% during that period, showing its strongest growth to date. Out of all active companies in Europe, only the top 1000 companies are named to the list, highlighting emerging industries and hubs of innovation. Snigel is one of four Irish companies that made this year's index.

"We are delighted to be part of the FT Fastest Growing Companies list, and proud to see our team's efforts and continuous drive being recognised for the second year in a row by one of the world's most widely read and respected business publications," commented Snigel Managing Director, Peter Gallagher. He added, "We want to thank our publishing partners for putting their continuous faith into Snigel. Our header bidding technology is undoubtedly the central pillar of our growth. However, the Snigel team's dedication is what brought on this record-breaking growth for us. We would not be where we are today without everyone's exceptional work." He added, "hiring more key people on the tech, sales, and account management side will enable us to bolster our team and ensure we can continue to scale the business further in 2022 and beyond."

The full FT1000 index can be viewed here on FT.com .

About Snigel

Snigel is an advertising technology company that helps high-growth websites manage, increase, and diversify their ad revenue. More than 200 major websites use Snigel's proprietary monetization technology, AdEngine , to maximize display advertising revenue. AdEngine serves over 5 billion advertising impressions per month in combination with lightning-fast page load speed and a seamless user experience. In addition, Snigel provides native video, a consent management platform, next-generation advertising formats, and access to a multi-national team of advertising operations experts. As a Google MCM and a Google AdX Partner , the company has access to premium ad demand.

For media inquiries and interview requests, please contact:

Ira Nikolaou

Digital Marketing Executive

ira@snigel.com