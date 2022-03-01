Regulatory News:

Press Release 1st March 2022

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) and the Fayard family announce the signing of an agreement for the acquisition by Pernod Ricard of a majority shareholding in Château Sainte Marguerite, Cru Classé Côtes-de-Provence rosé since 1955.

Owned by the Fayard family since 1977, Château Sainte Marguerite has established itself as a gold standard within the Côtes-de-Provence appellation with its Super Premium and Ultra Premium categories. Château Sainte Marguerite's wines will complete Pernod Ricard's luxury portfolio, alongside its Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes.

Jean-Pierre Fayard, founder of the family-owned winery: "Château Sainte Marguerite is one of the 18 prestigious "cru classé" wines of Provence and we are delighted to pass another milestone in our development, both in France and internationally, thanks to the expertise of Pernod Ricard and its incredible distribution network

Château Sainte Marguerite will continue to operate with its current teams led by Olivier Fayard. Cyril Claquin, Deputy Managing Director, will be responsible for the integration and strategy of the brand within Pernod Ricard's international network.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months.

