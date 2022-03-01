Anzeige
WKN: A0MWHV ISIN: IS0000013464  
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2022 | 18:05
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Icelandair group hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Icelandair group hf. (symbol:
ICEAIR) on 1st of March 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed
share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on 2nd of March 2022. 

ISIN                    IS0000013464       
Company name                Icelandair Group hf.   
Total share capital before the increase   ISK 35.958.431.755 shares
Increase in share capital          ISK 1.869.618.075 shares 
Total share capital following the increase ISK 37.828.049.830 shares
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1          
Symbol                   ICEAIR          
Orderbook ID                37744
