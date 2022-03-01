Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.03.2022
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit "Riesenhebel"! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
WKN: A0ET4X ISIN: FI0009013403 Ticker-Symbol: KC4 
01.03.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in KONE (53/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KONE Oyj (KONE) held on March 1, 2022,
approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in addition to an
ordinary dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The Ex-date is March 2, 2022. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and
gross return forwards in KONE (KNEBV3) because there were no open positions. 

For contact details please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1047737
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
