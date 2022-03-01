NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in KONE (53/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KONE Oyj (KONE) held on March 1, 2022, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.75 per share. The Ex-date is March 2, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in KONE (KNEBV3) because there were no open positions. For contact details please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1047737