FinEx Funds ICAV - Net Asset Value
PR Newswire
London, March 1
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|Immediate Release
|01 March 2022
FinEx Fund ICAV (the "ICAV")
FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the "Fund")
Re: Net Asset Value
|Fund
|Date
|Ticker Symbol
|ISIN code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Net Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF USD Share Class
|28.02.2022
|FXRU
|IE00BD5FH213
|68,063,200
|USD
|39,541,651.1
|0.580955
Enquiries to:
|Maples and Calder (Ireland) LLP
|Ciaran Cotter
+353 1 619 2033
