THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co.KG: Immediate aid for children in Ukraine: THOMAS SABO makes call for donations together with 'Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e. V.'

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THOMAS SABO and its long-standing charity partner "Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e. V." are making a call for donations for children in need in Ukraine. This is being kickstarted by company founder Thomas Sabo with a personal donation of EUR 250,000 and an open letter to the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko:

Dear Mr Vitali Klitschko,

Seeing you recently in the news surrounding the deplorable war in Ukraine, I would like tell you personally how happy I am to have been able to shake the hand of one of the bravest men of our time at an event. I wish you, your brother, your unbelievably courageous president and the Ukrainian people all the strength in the world!

Together with our long-standing partner RTL-Spendenmarathon, which is already working closely with your management, we have started a donation campaign to support the cause. My family and my company are kickstarting this campaign with a donation of EUR 250,000.

Yours sincerely,

Thomas Sabo

Founder

And now to everyone else reading this message:

Join the campaign and donate. Every euro counts! THANK YOU!

The donations will be sent in full to "Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e. V.," which will distribute the money to its partners working in Ukraine such as UNICEF, SOS Children's Villages, the German medical aid organisation action medeor, Caritas International, UNO Refugee Aid or Malteser Hilfsdienst.

Donations can be made as follows:

ONLINE

at www.rtlwirhelfenkinder.de

TRANSFER

Payee: Stiftung RTL

Reference: UKRAINE

Account: DE55 370 605 905 605 605 605

Bank: Sparda-Bank West e.G.

BIC: GENODED1SPK

About the THOMAS SABO Foundation

The THOMAS SABO Foundation was recognised as a legal foundation on 16 December 2013 with an official certificate of recognition from the Government of Middle Franconia. The foundation is authorised to issue donation receipts for legitimate donations. Bank details: Commerzbank AG, IBAN: DE57 7604 0061 0540 9222 00, BIC: COBADEFFXXX.

"RTL - Wir helfen Kindern:" More than EUR 207 million since 1996

Since 1996, RTL has been committed to helping children in need in Germany and around the world. All costs for staff, production and administration incurred by "Stiftung RTL - Wir helfen Kindern e.V." are predominantly covered by RTL Deutschland. Every year, the foundation is reviewed by the German Central Institute for Social Issues (DZI) and receives the coveted DZI donation seal each year anew. In recent years, it has collected more than EUR 207 million.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com).

Press contact:

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG

Andreas Freitag

Head of PR & Communications

Tel.: +49 - (0)9123 - 9715 0

Mail: press@thomassabo.com