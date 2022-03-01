

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about supply chain disruptions due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West hurt sentiment.



The benchmark SMI, which briefly moved into positive territory after opening marginally down, ended the session with a loss of 124.50 points or 1.04% at 11,862.28, nearly 75 points off the day's low of 11,789.75.



Richemont and Swiss Re lost 7.2% and 7%, respectively. Credit Suisse declined nearly 6% and UBS Group shed 5.1%.



Partners Group, Zurich Insurance Group and Holcim lost 3.8%, 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. ABB drifted down 1.8% and Alcon ended 1.24% down.



Swisscom shares moved up nearly 2%. Logitech gained about 1%. Geberit, Givaudan and Nestle posted modest gains.



In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry ended more than 10% down. Swatch Group slipped nearly 8% and Zur Rose lost 6.85%.



Helvetia, AMS, Adecco, Cembra Money Bank, Temenos Group, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer and Flughafen Zurich ended lower by 3.7 to 5.6%.



Barry Callebaut and Lindt & Spruengli Part both shed about 2.25%. Kuehne & Nagel ended 1.75% down.



In economic news, the procure.ch and Credit Suisse Manufacturing PMI for Switzerland edged down to 62.6 on February of 2022 from 63.8 in the prior month, missing market expectations for a reading of 64. That was the slowest rate of expansion in 12 months.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de