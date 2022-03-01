Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Was jetzt grün ist: Spekulation mit “Riesenhebel”! – Kommt da etwas wirklich Großes?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
01.03.22
16:56 Uhr
41,000 Euro
-0,930
-2,22 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,73040,97020:28
40,70040,86020:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2022 | 19:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Transfer of 38,543 own B shares on 1 March 2022

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / CHANGES IN COMPANY'S OWN SHARES
1 MARCH 2022 at 20.35 EET

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 38,543own B shares on 1 March 2022

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2022 transferred altogether 38,543 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2019-2021 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 41.3238, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2022. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 1,592,743.22.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 532,771.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054, mobile +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


ORION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.