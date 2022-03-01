

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$22.64 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$19.24 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $20.41 million from $18.45 million last year.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$22.64 Mln. vs. -$19.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.13 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $20.41 Mln vs. $18.45 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de