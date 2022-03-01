

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $200 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $4.49 billion from $3.65 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $200 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $4.49 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.



