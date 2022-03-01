- (PLX AI) - Neste to establish a joint venture for production of renewable fuels in the United States with Marathon Petroleum.
- • The joint venture will produce renewable diesel following a conversion project of Marathon's refinery in Martinez, California
- • Neste says project is expected to increase Neste's renewable products capacity by slightly over 1 million tons (365 million US gallons) per year
- • Production of renewable diesel is expected to come online in the second half of 2022
- • The facility is planned to reach its full annual nameplate capacity of 2.1 million tons (730 million US gallons) by the end of 2023
NESTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de