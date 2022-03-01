

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salesforce.com Inc (CRM):



Earnings: -$28 million in Q4 vs. $267 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $843 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $7.33 billion in Q4 vs. $5.82 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.94 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.37 - $7.38 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SALESFORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de