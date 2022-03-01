

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $131.37 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $115.70 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.9% to $907.32 million from $609.23 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $131.37 Mln. vs. $115.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $907.32 Mln vs. $609.23 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de