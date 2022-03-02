

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent events in Ukraine, ExxonMobil said that it is beginning the process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia. ExxonMobil will not invest in new developments in Russia.



ExxonMobil operates the Sakhalin-1 project on behalf of an international consortium of Japanese, Indian and Russian companies.



ExxonMobil said it supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. It deplores Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people.



In a separate press release, ExxonMobil said it is planning a hydrogen production plant and one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects at its integrated refining and petrochemical site at Baytown, Texas, supporting efforts to reduce emissions from company operations and local industry.



According to the company, the proposed hydrogen facility would produce up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of 'blue' hydrogen, which is an industry term for hydrogen produced from natural gas and supported by carbon capture and storage.



The carbon capture infrastructure for the project would have the capacity to transport and store up to 10 million metric tons of CO2 per year, more than doubling ExxonMobil's current capacity.



The project would form ExxonMobil's initial contribution to a broad, cross-industry effort to establish a Houston carbon capture and storage hub with an initial target of about 50 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030, and 100 million metric tons by 2040.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXXON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de