

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG expects EBITDA for 2021 to be below the prior outlook of 20 million euros to 30 million euros.



According to the company, the background is the pre-contractual agreement on the extraordinary dissolution of a contract for operation and maintenance services for PV power plants. Based on the resulting increased need for provisions, the company anticipates EBITDA of about 9 million euros. SMA sales amounted to 984 million euros in 2021.



In addition, SMA anticipates sales to be between 900 million euros and 1.05 billion euros and EBITDA of between 10 million euros and 60 million euros for 2022.



SMA will publish the consolidated financial statements for 2021 on March 31, 2022.







