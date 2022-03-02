Jazeera Paints as the Construction Solutions Partner in Real Estate Future Forum: how to develop the quality of life in real estate development in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading Saudi company in the field of paints, colors, and construction solutions, participated in the Real Estate Future Forum, which was held recently over two days at the Four Seasons Hotel, in the Kingdom Center in Riyadh, from Feb 23-24, 2022, and sponsored the forum as the 'Construction Solutions Partner'.

This partnership stems from the company's interest in raising the quality of life in real estate development, whether in raising the rate of safety and security, health, and beauty on buildings. The company presented a summary of what has been reached by its team of researchers and experts in this field. It has provided innovative structural solutions to real estate developers, such as zero-emission paints, fire-retardant paints, innovative thermal and water-based insulators, and other products to address cracks and holes in the wall.

In this regard, Mr. Abdullah Al-Rumaih, CEO of Jazeera Paints, commented: "There is still a room for improvement, raising the quality of real estate development in Saudi Arabia. This forum came at the perfect time to be a comprehensive forum, linking between all concerned parties in the field of real estate development, to improve this industry to levels that are compatible with, and may even exceed, international standards, to satisfy the quality of life that people in Saudi are looking for."

The forum touched on several important topics in the field of real estate development, including the impact of regulatory and legislative trends on the real estate sector, future cities and urban development, smart cities, and sustainability, raising the level of quality and safety in construction technology, and quality of life in real estate development.

It is noteworthy that the Real Estate Future Forum provided an opportunity to discuss the present and future of the real estate sector in the Kingdom, its legislation and regulations, and their impact on this sector, which ranks among the forefront of economic sectors and is highly relied upon in the future. The forum is a rare opportunity to see the results of in-depth studies of the real estate sector. Speakers from inside and outside the Kingdom discussed a set of topics about laws and legislation, their ability to manage risks professionally, and the expected and unexpected challenges.

