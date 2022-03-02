- (PLX AI) - Biomerieux FY revenue EUR 3,376 million.
- • FY adjusted EBIT EUR 801 million
- • FY net income EUR 601 million
- • Sales growth is expected to remain solid in Microbiology and Industry and strong in non-respiratory BIOFIRE panels, while COVID-related demand is assumed to decrease in 2022
- • Overall, 2022 sales are expected to evolve within a -7% to -3% range at constant exchange rates
- • Contributive operating income before non-recurring items should be in a range of €530 million to €610 million, at current exchange rates, company said
