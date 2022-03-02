The Austrian manufacturer of cell phones for senior citizens presents three new products

emporia Telecom is presenting three new products to coincide with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. As different as the products are, the brand essence is the same: the unconditional focus of the devices on simple, intuitive operation while at the same time meeting the demand for the highest technical level.

Eveline Pupeter with the new emporia tablet, which was specially developed for seniors. Photo: emporia

"We are constantly advancing the principle of simplicity in product development and design. Studies show that for older people, ease of use is the most important feature in a cell phone or tablet," says Eveline Pupeter, owner and Managing Director of emporia Telecom. The manufacturer, with its headquarters in Linz, is the inventor of the senior citizen cell phone and technology leader for easy-to-use smartphones and tablets.

Around 50 million seniors in the EU are not digitized and do not own a smartphone or computer. This means they are cut off from online banking, have no access to digital services, have no digital vaccination certificate, they cannot independently book a hotel or buy a train ticket online. "For very many everyday errands, a smartphone is indispensable. That is why it is our social obligation to accompany the elderly into the digital future," says Eveline Pupeter.

The fear of breaking something

Older people in particular are often afraid of doing something wrong or breaking something. This is the biggest obstacle when it comes to using smartphones, tablets or even keypad cell phones. This fear must be removed for seniors. It can be done with easy-to-use devices, clear, paper-based user manuals and training courses designed specifically for this target group. This is the complete package emporia offers its clients.

Type or swipe, or both?

Three new devices that adhere to the principle of simplicity are being presented by emporia on the international markets to coincide with the MWC: a smartphone, a tablet and a push-button phone.

"The new smartphone and tablet are designed to accompany seniors in a simple and secure way into the digital world. At the same time, however, many elderly folk still want to use a classic push-button cell phone. And then there are those seniors who want to use both, in other words, pushbutton with tablet, tablet with smartphone or smartphone with a pushbutton. At emporia, we are able to satisfy all these requirement," explains Eveline Pupeter.

emporiaSUPEReasy the smartphone with smart buttons

Ease of use has been an integral part of emporia's program for more than 30 years. With the new emporiaSUPEReasy, emporia is opening the door to a whole new dimension. Two real buttons are integrated at the bottom of the smartphone display. Green for answering calls, red for ending calls. "If seniors want a smartphone with buttons, then we will just build a smartphone with buttons," says Eveline Pupeter.

In addition, there are three round buttons at the top of the screen with photos of the most important phone contacts. Simply press them and contact is made with the person. Everything else, such as all installed apps, can be found in alphabetical order on the second screen. "Smartphones have never been easier", declares Eveline Pupeter.

emporiaTABLET the easiest to use tablet for older people

"We have reinvented the tablet by simply making it simpler," says Pupeter. The tablet goes down well with its clear menu structure, large control panels and clear display. The practical stand also serves as a charging station and is particularly useful for video calls.

Eighty percent of all tablets are currently connected to the world exclusively via Wi-Fi. It is all the more remarkable that emporia also provides LTE in this tablet. Older people often do not have Wi-Fi at home or do not want to have the hassle of logging in to a Wi-Fi network when they are on the go. Thanks to the SIM card, seniors can be online everywhere and can use VoLTE and WhatsApp on the tablet at any time.

emporiaJOY-LTE the flip phone with VoLTE for best phone quality

The emporiaJOY-LTE in flip format is a cell phone for seniors that shows off its strengths in the exact area for which phones were originally invented: namely for making phone calls. Thanks to modern 4G mobile technology, VoLTE calls are possible, ensuring the best phone quality and accessibility.

The extra-large keys are illuminated, raised and have an excellent pressure point. In addition, there are three well-placed real speed dial keys for quick connection to the most important contacts. Individually adjustable font size, wide screen with easy-to-read text and pleasant contrasts provide support for age-related visual impairment.

The flip phone is IP54-certified (dust and splash proof) and particularly suitable for wearers of hearing aids (M4/T4). The patented emporia emergency call button on the back of the phone serves as a safety feature.

About emporia Telecom

emporia Telecom is an Austrian company that develops, designs and produces easy-to-use smartphones, tablets and push-button phones especially for older people and is the technology leader in the field. emporia also develops training and education programs specifically for seniors. In addition, emporia offers a wide range of accessories and fixed-line phones as well as health products in its portfolio. emporia was founded in 1991 and is represented in more than 30 countries. The company's headquarters are located in Linz on the Danube. Other locations are Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris and Shenzhen (China).

www.emporia.eu

