Vizolution hires Simon Murphy as Sales and Marketing Director

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital customer experience specialist Vizolution has reinforced its growth strategy by hiring Simon Murphy as Sales and Marketing Director.

Simon held senior executive roles in communication, collaboration and transformation technology businesses for 20 years, most recently as Sales Director for the review and customer experience platform, Feefo.

He joins Vizolution at a time of significant growth, with the company's Digital Success Platform bringing positive change to businesses in financial services, telecommunications, utilities and associated sectors.

The platform lets customers access more of the services and help they need online, rather than having to visit a branch or office - something that has become hugely important during the unprecedented challenges of the last few years.

Bill Safran, CEO of Vizolution, said: "With the recent launch of our Platform we are poised to accelerate growth in both current and new markets. Therefore, it's very exciting to have Simon on board as he leads our sales and marketing team forward during this pivotal time."

Simon's main focus will be building on Vizolution's successful sales and marketing organisation to bring the next generation of customer journey software to a broader range of clients looking to improve customer service delivery online.

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Vizolution," Simon explained. "Right now, companies are having to manage often complex relationships and services remotely. Vizolution has the only solution to create seamless, end-to-end digital journeys while ensuring a great customer experience."

Vizolution looks forward to benefitting from Simon's knowledge and track record. Prior to working at Feefo, where he was part of the senior executive team that transformed the business from an independent ratings and reviews provider to an industry-leading customer experience platform, he was Managing Director of Yorktel EMEA. There, he supported the digital transformation of some of the world's leading brands with Yorktel's communication and collaboration tools.

About Vizolution

Vizolution is a UK based technology company that builds market-leading customer journeys which duplicate the quality of face-to-face experiences across all channels.

The Vizolution platform empowers companies to streamline everything - from specific pain points to complete end-to-end journeys - across all channels, both assisted and unassisted.

Major global enterprises across financial services, telcos and insurance have already seen the benefits of our platform, including 40% increase in sales conversions (Santander); >£30m pa in savings (NatWest), 90% reductions in transaction times (Santander), 100% increase in compliance (Telefonica O2); improved customer experiences with Net Promoter Scores exceeding 90 (HSBC).

Vizolution's multi-award-winning platform can go live in just 48hours, has thousands of pre-existing APIs, has Enterprise level security (ISO27001) and provides Enterprise level resilience (Tier 1/Category A provider to major global banks).

