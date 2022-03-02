Royal DSM: DSM publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report

Royal DSM, a global purpose-led, performance-driven company, today announces the publication of its 2021 Integrated Annual Report (IAR).

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 IAR contains detailed insights into DSM's performance and progress during a year in which the company accelerated its strategic journey toward becoming a fully focused Health, Nutrition & Bioscience company. The report also provides further information on the company's People, Planet and Profit ambitions, as well as outcomes in 2021.

Both DSM's Nutrition and Materials businesses realized strong financial results during 2021, whilst successfully navigating dynamic market conditions. Informative insights into the company's business developments and its progress in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including further significant climate action and an overview of DSM's recent food system commitments related to health for people, health for the planet and healthy livelihoods, complete the picture.

KPMG provided a reasonable assurance opinion (the highest level) on the non-financial information, in addition to its audit opinion on the financial statements, in the 2021 IAR.

The 2021 report is available via https://annualreport.dsm.com/ar2021/ where a downloadable version in the ESEF format as specified by the European Commission in the Regulatory Technical Standard on ESEF (Regulation (EU) 2019/815) is also available.

DSM

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led company in Health, Nutrition & Bioscience, applying science to improve the health of people, animals and the planet. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM's products and solutions address some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

