Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
02.03.22
09:10 Uhr
102,82 Euro
-1,18
-1,13 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,80103,9009:26
0,0000,00009:25
PR Newswire
02.03.2022 | 08:04
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Airbus Selects Belcan as Strategic Supplier for Engineering Services

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belcan, LLC ("Belcan"), a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive and industrial markets, today announced that it has been selected by Airbus for a multi-year award as an engineering, manufacturing engineering and services strategic supplier (EMES3).

Belcan and its partner Sogeclair, with their productive and enduring alliance of 10 years, are recognized once more as valued partners to Airbus to address the future technological, environmental and industrial challenges in the aerospace industry.

"We thank Airbus for continuing to recognize Belcan as a valued supplier by bringing our deep and broad aerospace expertise and long legacy of providing high-quality engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace industry," said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan.

The multi-year framework contract, which was awarded after a highly demanding selection process spanning several months, will further strengthen Belcan's long-standing relationship with Airbus, which has continued through numerous agreements since 2002. The EMES3 award allows Belcan to support all divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates of Airbus across engineering, manufacturing engineering and customer services functions.

About Belcan
Belcan is a global supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. Belcan engineers better outcomes for customers - from jet engines, airframe, and avionics to heavy vehicles, automobiles, and cybersecurity. Belcan takes a partnering approach to provide solutions that are adaptable, integrated, and value-added, and has been earning the trust of its customers for over 60 years. For more information, please visit www.belcan.com.

Contacts:
Lambert & Co.
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com
or
Caroline Luz
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.