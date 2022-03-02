Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
East Africa Metals - Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
WKN: 863195 ISIN: FR0000121667 Ticker-Symbol: ESL 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2022 | 08:05
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision complete the transaction with Vision Group for the sale of stores in Italy

Charenton-le-Pont, France, Schiphol, The Netherlands and Milan, Italy (2 March 2022 - 8 am CET) - EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and Vision Group, one of the largest distribution networks for Italian opticians and a retail player under the VisionOttica banner, announced today that the companies have completed the transaction for Vision Group to acquire the VistaSì chain in Italy, including the brand and all the 99 stores, and 75 GrandVision stores in the country. This follows the commitments agreed upon with the European Commission on 23 March 2021, as part of the acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica. EssilorLuxottica, GrandVision and Vision Group confirm that European Commission has approved the transaction.

Attachment

  • GrandVision and EssilorLuxottica Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/151fbd43-650d-4b73-88da-fd3513272741)

