Vaisala Group: Vaisala has published Annual Report and Remuneration Report for 2021

March 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (EET)

Vaisala has published Annual Report and Remuneration Report for 2021

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2021 and Remuneration Report 2021. Vaisala's Annual Report 2021 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI (Global Reporting Initiatives) Standards Guidelines.

The Annual Report is available on the company's website at vaisala.com/ a nnualreport . The Remuneration Report and the Corporate Governance Statement included in the Annual Report are available as separate documents on the company's website at vaisala. c o m /investors .

Vaisala has published its financial statements in European Single Electronic Format o m/investors and as an attachment to this release. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Vaisala Corporation's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).





Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

vaisala.com



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

