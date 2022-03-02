Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
East Africa Metals – Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
PR Newswire
02.03.2022 | 08:28
Essity publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 on www.essity.com.

Sales growth was strong during the year and net sales amounted to approximately SEK 122bn. Essity continued to capture market shares and reported strong e-commerce growth. Six acquisitions were completed, of which four in Medical Solutions. Price increases and cost savings have been implemented to offset the strong cost inflation.

Read Magnus Groth's CEO message and about Essity's strategic priorities and earnings in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2021. The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at www.essity.com. An online version with several interactive features can be accessed here.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 70 942 63 38

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3516917

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3516917/1542906.pdf

Essity_Annual and Sustainability Report 2021_220302

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-omslag-2021-eng,c3018430

Essity omslag 2021 ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/3516917/bc72e003cc6a83fc.pdf

Essity Press release

