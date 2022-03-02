Anzeige
East Africa Metals - Bereit für die doppelte Goldlawine!
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 
Frankfurt
02.03.22
09:04 Uhr
1,390 Euro
+0,075
+5,70 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.03.2022
02.03.2022 | 08:31
Global Ports Holding PLC: Change of auditor

DJ Change of auditor

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Change of auditor 02-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Global Ports Holding Plc

Change of auditor

Global Ports Holding Plc (the "Company", and with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces that following a competitive tender process led by the Audit & Risk Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP ("PKF") as external auditor of the Group for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. Any proposal to re-appoint PKF in respect of the financial year beginning 1 April 2022 will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM.

KPMG LLP ("KPMG") has resigned with effect as of 1 March 2022 as the Group's auditor by notice under s.516 of the Companies Act 2006 ("CA 2006"), and the Company will send a copy of KPMG's statement under CA 2006 s.519, setting out the reason for its resignation, to every person who is entitled to receive a copy of the Company's accounts (in accordance with CA 2006 s. 520(2)(a). The Company thanks KPMG for its contribution and service as auditor over recent years.

The Board of the Company and Group management welcome PKF and look forward to working with them. 

CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 146175 
EQS News ID:  1291793 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
